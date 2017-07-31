12 inmates escape from Alabama jail; 1 still on the run

JASPER, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers in North Alabama are searching for one of the 12 inmates who escaped from the Walker County Jail near Jasper.

The manhunt continues for one inmate still on the run. His name is Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24. Kilpatrick was originally in jail on drug charges.

Jail officials have not said how the men escaped on Sunday.

Eleven of the inmates have been recaptured, but officials have only released pictures of six of those inmates.

The inmates are between 18-30 years old and were in jail on charges ranging from attempted murder to disorderly conduct.

