The purrr-fect house? It’s covered floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall with cat decor

CONCHO, Ariz. (NBC) — There’s an unusual house listing on the market in Arizona. Some might find it a little odd, but if you’re a fan of cats, it might be a purrr-fect fit!

The 2,200-square-foot home on 20 acres in a remote part of Arizona is covered wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling with cats. Real estate agent Liz Keller has listed the home for $240,000.

“This is by far the most unusual listing I’ve ever had, or ever seen, or even heard about,” said Keller.

Keller said the owner is shy woman who did not want to be interviewed, but she built the log cabin with her husband, and when he became terminally ill, the house became her creative outlet to express her passion for felines.

“She worked on this house over a period of years. I mean it’s been a 10-plus year project. As you can see in the bathroom, she even has a tank handle on the toilet that is a cat,” she said.

Since going on the market a month ago, the listing has gone viral with millions of hits online.

“Every square inch of the ceiling is puzzles that she’s put together and tacked to the ceiling.”

The amazing thing is the woman only owns two cats – and it doesn’t smell thanks in part to another unique design feature.

“She had a room designated just for her cat box, and that probably made me laugh the most,” Keller said.

The house has been shown a few times to prospective buyers and there’s interest from cat rescue groups. But as much cat stuff as there is, Keller said it’s only half of what used to be there.

“I mean you can say, ‘Why would you list that? It must smell like cats. It’s a terrible listing. I feel sorry for the Realtor,’” Keller said. “To me, I think it’s a great listing, I love it.”

The house has had a few showings, but no offers yet.