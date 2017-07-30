Scare for a Cure holds 2017 volunteer kickoff, demos spooky, new FX

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday was the volunteer kickoff party for one of the biggest haunted houses in Central Texas — Scare for a Cure in Manor.

You can tell by the name — there is a purpose behind the profits.

About 1,500 volunteers help pull it off every weekend in October so that all the money raised can go to the Breast Cancer Resource Centers and other local charities.

And the brains behind the special effects works hard with his troops to make sure they put on a good show for attendees.

“We’re going to make you climb, dive, duck, dodge, roll — there are all sorts of things we can make you do in the haunt,” said Jake Morrison, Scare for a Cure FX director. “We are also going to cover you in blood and slime this year, which is exciting because it’s this nice goopy stuff that just drips. It’s like a super thick Jell-O basically.”

Scare for a Cure is still looking for volunteers of all ages, but you do have to be at least 8 years old.

They need help with building props, make-up, costumes — even feeding volunteers. If you’re interested in learning more, visit the Scare for a Cure volunteer page.