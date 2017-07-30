‘Peter Pan’ a success for AISD fine arts program

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There was good news at the final performance of “Peter Pan” put on by students at the AISD Performing Arts Center in the Mueller area.

They needed a good turnout, and they got it. Officials say they had to start late in order to let all the people in.

Funding for AISD’s Summer Musical Program comes from ad and ticket sales, so that’s why it was so important to have so many attend and ensure it continues in future school years.

Organizers said they hope seeing musicals like these inspire younger generations to get involved in fine arts at school.

“This is something that, in education, it helps kids be well rounded,” said Christina Burbank Shelton, AISD’s summer musical theatre director. “It ups your scores on testing and your desire to be a part of something, and a part of a team. It teaches you real life skills. Fine arts are amazing.”

More than 120 students from 22 different schools in the district worked to put this play on. Students ranged from fifth grade to those who had just graduated.