Murder suspect kills himself after shooting at officers during car chase

Hill and McLennan Co. TX – Two men are dead after murder-suicide in two counties.

Hill County Sheriff’s Office says one man shot another man in Abbott Friday around 9 pm in the area of I-35 S.

The 59-year-old Dennis Pavlas from West later died at the Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

The deputies say the suspect caught the attention of Robinson police a few hours later who chased after him.

Hewitt police joined in the chase as well and say the suspect was shooting at them as well as Robinson police.

While he didn’t hit any Hewitt officers or their cars, he managed to hit Robinson patrol cars. However, all the officers are okay and not injured.

Sabrina Robinson, a resident at Bradford Square Townhomes in Hewitt says part of that chase took place in her neighborhood around 1 or 2 am Saturday.

Robinson says, “I was up watching my shows and I thought I was hearing the ambulance. A silverish grayish car was speeding through the street and two cop cars flying down the street also and then I heard 3 gunshots.”

Robinson says if this happened during day, things could have gotten a lot worse. “It was really scary because we have kids around here and we have elderly people around here. He could have hit anybody.”

Hewitt Police Chief James Devlin says, “You have an individual that is willing to perpetrate and carry out a significant act of violence against the law enforcement in marked units and uniforms there is no telling what they would do just to the general public.”

The Hill County deputies say the chase eventually ended in Waco near Parkview Baptist Church where the suspect shot himself.

For now, the authorities are not releasing his name.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety assisted in this case.