Multiple children, 1 adult injured in east Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews are investigating a serious crash in east Austin.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 5700 block of Hudson Street, near US 183 and south of East Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard.

Austin-Travis County EMS said five children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious injuries after two cars collided. One adult was also taken to the hospital. They are all expected to survive. Two people did refuse transport.

No word on what caused the crash.