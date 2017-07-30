Father takes baby, leads police on chase

Austin (KXAN)– A man led police on a 30 minute chase after taking his baby from the mother, police say. Austin Police say they received a call at 3:00 a.m. Saturday that the man had taken the baby and the mother believed the circumstances were dangerous.

The incident began near US 183 and Martin Luther King. Jr. Boulevard. The man, with the baby in the car, led officers on a chase that involved Austin Police and Department of Public Safety.

The chase ended at a parking lot on Wall Street, near IH-35 when the man rammed his vehicle into a police vehicle. Officers then pinned his car with theirs and arrested him at the scene.

Austin Emergency Medical Services says the baby was taken to Dell Children’s Hospital for evaluation and returned to her mother.

Police say no one was injured during the incident. It is unclear whether the father had custody of the child.