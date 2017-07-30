East Texas man rescues grandson, 3, after fall into water well

An East Texas man rescued his grandson when he fell into this well in Van, Texas, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Photo: Van Fire Department)
VAN, Texas (KETK and AP) – Authorities in East Texas said a 3-year old boy is OK after he was pulled from a water well by his grandfather after he fell 30 feet into it.

It happened early Saturday morning in the city of Van, about 70 miles east of Dallas, said the Van Fire Department.

Firefighters said the young boy walked over the well cover, which was brittle and collapsed.

The child’s grandfather was nearby when it happened and was able get into the well and rescue the boy before an emergency crew arrived.

No one was seriously hurt, and names of the two haven’t been released.

Officials said that while the grandfather’s actions were heroic, they advised against such a solo effort because the prospect of two people possibly trapped would only complicate the work of rescuers.

Following the scare, VFD asked people to be aware of their surroundings and keep a close eye on well covers.

In a Facebook post, VFD advised:

  • Covered wells aren’t necessarily safe wells.
  • Don’t attempt self-rescue. Throw the trapped person a flotation device or a rope to secure them, but let trained professionals retrieve them. The Van Fire Department said it has high-angle rescue equipment and trained rope rescue technicians.
  • VFD said it has discovered open wells in woods and fields, inside outbuildings at structure fires, in backyards and other locations. The department asked that residents take time to secure any water wells on their own property.

