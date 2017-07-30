Classic Game Fest comes to a close with costume contest

KXAN Staff Published:
Contestants gather for the Classic Game Fest costume contest on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at the Palmer Events Center. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
Contestants gather for the Classic Game Fest costume contest on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at the Palmer Events Center. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Classic Game Fest wrapped up at the Palmer Events Center on Sunday.

One of the highlights of the day was a costume contest. There were a lot of creative costumes including a little girl in a Koopa cloud from the “Mario” game franchise.

The festival celebrates old games and systems, such as those from Nintendo and Atari.

This is the 10th year for the event and during that time it has grown to be the biggest in Texas and one of the top five in the entire country.

If you missed it this weekend, you can try again next year. The event will be held July 28-29, 2018.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s