Classic Game Fest comes to a close with costume contest

Related Coverage Texas’ biggest classic video game fest packs Palmer Events Center with nostalgia

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Classic Game Fest wrapped up at the Palmer Events Center on Sunday.

One of the highlights of the day was a costume contest. There were a lot of creative costumes including a little girl in a Koopa cloud from the “Mario” game franchise.

The festival celebrates old games and systems, such as those from Nintendo and Atari.

This is the 10th year for the event and during that time it has grown to be the biggest in Texas and one of the top five in the entire country.

If you missed it this weekend, you can try again next year. The event will be held July 28-29, 2018.