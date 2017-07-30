Cigarettes ignite balcony fire at NW Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Firefighters extinguished a small balcony fire on the third floor of an apartment complex in northwest Austin Sunday afternoon, said the Austin Fire Department.

The call for the fire came in about 3:45 p.m. to the Estate on Quarry Lake Apartments in the 4600 block of Seton Center Parkway near the intersection of US 183 and West Braker Lane.

Fire crews contained the minor fire to the balcony and had it out before 4:20 p.m.

Investigators said the fire was caused by improperly discarded cigarettes.

“This is at least the third balcony fire this week from improperly discarded cigarettes. While this particular fire takes not disposing cigarettes to a whole other level, even one cigarette in the wrong place can start a fire, especially in these dry conditions,” AFD said on its Twitter page.