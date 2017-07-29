UT grads hope to get you from Austin to Dallas in 20 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Guadaloop team is looking for a final push to make it to California for the SpaceX Hyperloop Competition, which will be held Aug. 25-27.

The group, wholly comprised of graduates from the University of Texas, held a fundraiser Saturday at Capital Factory where they unveiled the pod they put together.

They’re one of 20 teams to build a pod capable of transporting people up to 760 miles per hour. At that speed, it would take you from Austin to Dallas in just 20 minutes.

The group has been working on their pod for two years. Before Saturday’s fundraising event, they said they were still about $20,000 shy of the total funds they need.

Learn more about the team, their pod and how you can help at guadaloop.com.