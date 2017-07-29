Texas’ biggest classic video game fest packs Palmer Events Center with nostalgia

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nintendo, Sega, Atari — nostalgia is in full swing at the Palmer Events Center this weekend where the Classic Game Fest is underway.

Visitors can play classic video games from the 80s and 90s, as well as newer games.

And if you miss the times of old school “Mario,” you can also purchase old machines and games.

This is the 10th year for the event and during that time it has grown to be the biggest in Texas and one of the top five in the entire country.

“Community playing, community sharing and talking and enjoying games — this just brings people together,” said David Kaelin, the owner of the festival “It was just like a big party at one of our stores, and it’s grown so big that we now rent the entire Palmer Events Center to host this thing.”

“It’s awesome. What you enjoyed as a kid, you enjoy it now,” said likely video game player of the century Billy Mitchell, who became the first person to get a perfect score on Pac-Man with a single quarter on July 3, 1999, in New Hampshire. As of 2015, he remained only one of seven players to have reached that achievement.

“It keeps you young. It keeps you interesting. It just never lets you grow old,” Mitchell said.

If you didn’t make it out Saturday, don’t worry. The event continues Sunday, and it’s $15 to get in. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

And at 3 p.m. on Sunday, there will be a costume contest.