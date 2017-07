AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’re looking to bring your little one to cool off at Deep Eddy Pool this afternoon, you may have to wait a little longer.

According to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, the shallow end of Deep Eddy Pool is currently closed but will reopen sometime later on Saturday.

If you’re more adventurous, the deep end of the pool is still open.

Shallow end of Deep Eddy Pool is currently closed, but will reopen later today. Deep end is open. Will send update when shallow reopens. — Austin Parks & Rec (@AustinCityParks) July 29, 2017