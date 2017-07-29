Seton helps hundreds during free medical day in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds turned out to Seton Medical Center Williamson on Saturday to receive free health care services.

It was part of its Medical Mission at Home program.

This is Seton’s fourth event in just two years, and organizers said people could get free help with dental care, vision care, sports physicals, or any other medical concern.

They said it’s important to help people today, and connect them with follow-up care in their community they might not be aware of.

“Patients, there are resources,” said Ascension Texas Chief Medical Officer David Martin. “One of our missions today is to link them up with those resources. So, it is not just a one-day event, it can be ongoing.”

600 volunteers turned out to help with the event, and it was completely funded by Ascension Texas and donations.

The next event in planned for January 2018.

Seton is a part of Ascension, which says it is the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system.