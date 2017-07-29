Popular pet TV host helps Shadow Cats celebrate 20 years

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – Jackson Galaxy, the popular host of Animal Planet’s “My Cat From Hell,” was in Central Texas Saturday night to attend a benefit for Shadow Cats.

The group is celebrating its 20th year of helping abused, abandoned, feral, stray and injured cats in Round Rock and Austin.

Galaxy came to help them raise money and praise the organization for its efforts.

“These guys have gone out of their way to put their lives on the line, sacrificed their homes, for these cats,” he said. “And that is why I am here. Someone has to thank these guys. Loudly.”

To find out how to sponsor a cat or make a donation, visit Shadow Cats’ donation page.