AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police are investigating the death of an infant in southeast Austin.

Police received the call around 10:20 a.m. of a deceased child in the 6600 block of Elm Creek Drive, in the North Bluff Estates area

Police are on the scene investigating.

They have not yet released details about the age of the infant, or what caused the child’s death.

This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene.