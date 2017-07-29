APD to begin phasing out process for Ford police vehicles

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, the city of Austin will begin the phasing out process of the Ford Utility Interceptor Model units.

The city announced on Friday that the Police Department would stop using all of the units after dozens of reports of carbon monoxide leaking into passenger cabins and 20 officers tested positive for carbon monoxide.

To handle the shortage of vehicles, APD will use other types of patrol cars like Ford Crown Victoria models, and will begin using two-officer teams in each.

At peak staffing, the department will need 206 cars, Chief Brian Manley said at Friday’s news conference.