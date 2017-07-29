3 killed after truck hits group helping fallen motorcyclist

LYTLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed after a truck hit a group of people who were helping a motorcyclist who had fallen off his bike and landed on a roadway near San Antonio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the motorcyclist was riding on a frontage road of Interstate 35 near Lytle at around 2 a.m. Saturday when he fell off his bike. Lytle is located about 25 miles southwest of San Antonio.

The man’s nephew and two others were trying to help the man get off the road when a truck hit all four individuals.

DPS says the motorcyclist, his nephew and a third person died at the scene. Another person was hurt.

Investigators say the truck’s driver stopped to offer help and is currently not facing charges.