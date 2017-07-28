World Swimming Championships to air on KNVA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NBC Sports coverage of the World Swimming Championships will air on KNVA instead of KXAN.

Saturday’s coverage can been seen on KNVA from 1 to 2 p.m. while Sunday’s coverage will be seen from 2-4 p.m., also on KNVA.

KNVA can be found on the following channels:

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 54 (HD/SD)

Dish Network: Channel 54 (HD/SD)

Grande Communications: Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Northland Cable: Channel 112(HD) – 12 (SD)

Over the Air: Channel 54.1

Suddenlink: Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Spectrum Cable: Channel 12 (HD/SD)