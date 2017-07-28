World Swimming Championships to air on KNVA

By Published:
United States' Caeleb Remel Dressel celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NBC Sports coverage of the World Swimming Championships will air on KNVA instead of KXAN.

Saturday’s coverage can been seen on KNVA from 1 to 2 p.m. while Sunday’s coverage will be seen from 2-4 p.m., also on KNVA.

KNVA can be found on the following channels:

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
DirecTV: Channel 54 (HD/SD)
Dish Network: Channel 54 (HD/SD)
Grande Communications: Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
Northland Cable: Channel 112(HD) – 12 (SD)
Over the Air: Channel 54.1
Suddenlink: Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
Spectrum Cable: Channel 12 (HD/SD)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s