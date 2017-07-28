VIDEO: Clerk body slams would-be robber

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (NBC) — A store clerk staring down the barrel of a gun made a heroic decision to turn the tables on an armed robber.

Security camera footage shows the robber entering a Family Dollar store in Albuquerque and then pushing the gun against the clerk’s temple. Once the clerk’s register was empty, the robber turned his attention to another register. That’s when the first clerk noticed there was no magazine in the gun and decides to take down the robber.

The clerk jumps the suspect, repeatedly punching him in the head until they both fall to the floor. Eventually, police arrive and arrest the robber.

