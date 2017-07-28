UT launches one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin is now home to the most powerful supercomputer at any university in the United States — and one of the most powerful in the world.

“Stampede2,” launched at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC), was made possible through a $30 million award from the National Science Foundation.

The supercomputer will allow researchers nationwide to answer questions that cannot be addressed through theory or experimentation alone and that require high-performance computing power, the university said in a press release.

“Stampede2 represents a new horizon for academic researchers,” said Dan Stanzione, TACC’s executive director. “It will serve as the workhorse for our nation’s scientists and engineers, allowing them to improve our competitiveness and ensure that UT Austin remains a leader in computational research for the national open science community.”

Later this summer, added hardware will give the computer peak performance of 18 petaflops, or 18 quadrillion mathematical operations per second — the equivalent processing power of 100,000 desktop computers, “one for every seat in UT Austin’s Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium,” the statement continued.

