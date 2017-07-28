Trump: White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus out of the job

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — President Donald Trump has announced on Twitter Friday that Reince Priebus is out as White House chief of staff, and the president’s secretary of Homeland Security is in.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American….” the president said in a tweet at 4:49 p.m. eastern time.

In another tweet, President Trump thanked Priebus for his service. “We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”

This is a developing story.

