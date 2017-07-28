Suspect arrested in ‘targeted’ murder of central Austin businessman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested Sidney Parker, 40, and charged him with the murder of a central Austin businessman and attempted murder of a female employee.

Officers were called to AAA Fire & Safety at 6700 Guadalupe St. — near Airport Boulevard — around 7:48 p.m. on Wednesday, finding Majid Hemmasi, 59, with multiple gunshot wounds in the front parking lot.

Attempts to save Hemmasi’s life were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m. The injured woman, who was able to escape inside the building, is expected to survive.

Parker is being held on a combined $1.5 million bond.

“We’re all in shock, we’re trying to keep going as best we can,” one employee told KXAN on Thursday. He described Hemmasi as a very giving person.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.