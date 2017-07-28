Suspect arrested in ‘targeted’ murder of central Austin businessman

By Published: Updated:
Sidney Parker (Austin Police Department Photo)
Sidney Parker (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested Sidney Parker, 40, and charged him with the murder of a central Austin businessman and attempted murder of a female employee.

Officers were called to AAA Fire & Safety at 6700 Guadalupe St. — near Airport Boulevard — around 7:48 p.m. on Wednesday, finding Majid Hemmasi, 59, with multiple gunshot wounds in the front parking lot.

Attempts to save Hemmasi’s life were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m. The injured woman, who was able to escape inside the building, is expected to survive.

Parker is being held on a combined $1.5 million bond.

“We’re all in shock, we’re trying to keep going as best we can,” one employee told KXAN on Thursday. He described Hemmasi as a very giving person.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s