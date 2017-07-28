Police arrest Austin man after they say girlfriend finds child porn on phone

Booking photo for Garry Williams, 37. (Photo: Austin Police Department)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police arrested a man this week after they said his girlfriend reported finding child pornography on an old mobile phone he owned, said an Austin police report.

The woman told police she became suspicious when she saw her boyfriend of four months, identified as Garry Williams, 37, using his old phone with a cracked screen instead of a newer one he had bought to replace it.

A few days before this, she told police she had come across an online profile for Williams that made her concerned about his sexual interests.

Because of that, she decided to review the contents of his old phone, and that’s when she came across images of young girls engaged in sexual activities with adults, according to police. She took pictures of these with her own phone as evidence and provided them to police.

Based on these details, police said they obtained a search warrant to access the contents of Williams’ phone, and they confirmed the existence of the images.

Police then obtained a search warrant for his residence and during an interview with Williams, he acknowledged his possession of the material.

He was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail on Tuesday, July 25, and charged with Possession of Child Pornography, a Third Degree Felony. Williams is being held on a $100,000 bond, is required to be tracked by GPS if he posts bond, have no contact with minor children and to stay away from  witnesses.

He remained in custody as of Friday, July 28.

