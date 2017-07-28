Two injured, one critically, in north Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men have been injured, one critically, in a shooting in north Austin, the police department says.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the Madison at Walnut Creek Apartments, located at 12113 Metric Blvd., at 10:14 p.m. Friday.

A man in his 20s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Another man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

The shooting happened just south of West Parmer Lane. Information on a possible suspect was not immediately available.