AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rick Astley’s famous anthem “Never gonna give you up” turns 30 today.

Released in 1987 as a single from his first album, it quickly topped charts worldwide but its fame didn’t end there. The song saw a resurgence in the mind 2000’s in the form of a popular Internet prank known as “Rickrolling.”

Astley marked the occasion by taking to Twitter saying, “30 years ago today I said I was Never Gonna Give You Up. I am a man of my word.”

30 years ago today I said I was Never Gonna Give You Up. I am a man of my word – Rick x pic.twitter.com/VmbMQA6tQB — Rick Astley (@rickastley) July 27, 2017