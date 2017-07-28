Neighbors want improvements to crash-prone Williamson Co. road

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — At 70 miles per hour, it’s hard to stop when you least expect it.

“When it hit me, it launched me in the air and I bounced and landed against that fence,” explains Bud Hurst.

Hurst suffered whiplash two years ago after a semi truck crashed into the trailer he was hauling. Had the trailer not been there, Hurst believes he may not have made it. “It would’ve killed me, it would’ve knocked me into that oncoming truck.”

Hurst was stopped on US 183, trying to turn left onto Cole Drive — just northeast of Liberty Hill. It’s the same spot where Sherry Youngblood was hit last month. “I was spun around on 183 and I could’ve gotten hit from oncoming traffic after these people rear-ended me,” says Youngblood.

There is no turn lane on 183, and a hill makes it difficult for drivers to see stopped cars.

The Texas Department of Transportation installed a flashing light a few months ago, but neighbors say it’s not helping. “Nobody pays attention to that, it’s just another flashing light,” says Hurst.

Neighbors want more. “Just a turning lane, we could have a turning lane so that we could be in a safe place on the highway,” explains Youngblood.

TxDOT says it’s waiting on funding to improve US 183. The money would fund a center turn lane and shoulders along the highway, from Ranch Road 1869 to the bridge.

In the meantime, TxDOT say it is looking into adding a distance plaque below the existing warning sign, to alert drivers the turn is ahead.