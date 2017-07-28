How Better Oral Habits Can Lead to Life Changes for Your Kids

So many health issues for kids and teens can be tied to oral habits. The HealthyStart is a way to bring positive and life changing results. Dr. Sylvester Gonzales with Palamoa Vista Dental joined us in the studio with Kathie Turner, to tell us more about how it works. You can learn more about HealthyStart at their event on Saturday, July 29th or follow up with Dr. Gonzales at Paloma Vista Dental in Round Rock. For more details, go to TheHealthyStart.com.

 

 

