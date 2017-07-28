Future of plans for US 183 toll lanes unclear

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Transportation officials may be halting a plan to add toll lanes to US 183.

The plans were proposed after a three-year, multi-million dollar study looking into solutions for congestion on the highway. The Texas Department of Transportation and the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority partnered on the proposed $650 million project.

As part of the project, two toll lanes would be added to both the northbound and southbound stretch of US 183 between MoPac Expressway and State Highway 45. Crews would also add a fourth free lane of traffic to any spots that currently only have three lanes.

The project was set to move into its final phase of design and construction. Friday, the mobility authority told KXAN it is suspending plans to move any further with the project, as it waits for TxDOT to make its call on the project. TxDOT did not clarify whether that means toll lanes won’t be going in on US 183 after all.

TxDOT only responded with a statement, saying: “In March, the Texas Transportation Commission allocated $120 million in funding to add new general purpose lanes to US 183. Local transportation agencies have proposed various agreements with TxDOT on this project. TxDOT is currently reviewing terms and conditions for these potential agreements. The process is moving forward.”