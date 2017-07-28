Free medical care available at Seton Williamson tomorrow

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — One of the largest healthcare providers in Central Texas is offering free medical care this weekend as part of its Medical Mission at Home program.

Seton is assembling physicians and health providers at Seton Medical Center Williamson, 201 Seton Parkway Round Rock, TX 78665, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.The organization will accept provide services until their provider schedules are full.

Beyond providing free doctor’s appointment to kids and adults, the Saturday event will connect families to community resources and follow-up care.

Services Available:

Basic medical care for kids and adults. (blood sugar screening, labs, blood pressure…)

All services are FREE, no insurance needed: Medical care Prescription services Vision screening and glasses Dental Behavioral health screening Spiritual care Sports physicals and immunizations Connections to community services Skin cancer screening



More details available on the event’s web page.