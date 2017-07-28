Driver accused in viral cyclist hit-and-run facing federal charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The motorist accused of injuring a cyclist during a hit-and-run crash on the Natchez Trace Parkway earlier this month is facing federal charges.

Marshall Grant Neely III, 58, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, providing a false statement to a federal agent and destruction of evidence. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 37 years.

Neely is accused of hitting Tyler Noe with his SUV on July 8 while he was riding with a friend.

The indictment alleges that Neely’s son went to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and reported the SUV that struck the bicyclist belonged to his father because he recognized the stickers on the back.

Neely is accused of removing the stickers from the SUV before troopers arrived at his home.

Officers reportedly found Neely unconscious on the floor of his home. After he was woken up, Neely said the bicyclist threw his bicycle at him, according to the indictment.

Neely was taken into custody at his home is expected to appear before a federal judge on Friday.

The incident was captured on video by Greg Goodman, who provided the video to News 2. He said he recorded the crash on his GoPro as he rode his bike alongside his friend Noe.

A few seconds later, a black SUV driven by Neely hit Noe, throwing him to the ground. The driver never stopped even though the video clearly shows he hit the cyclist.

Neely claimed in an interview with News 2, “I did not see the gentleman that I hit. He just kind of came from nowhere. I didn’t know I hit him.”

Neely was the Dean of Students at University School of Nashville and has been placed on a leave of absence after his arrest in connection with the incident.