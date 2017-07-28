Deputies searching for man wanted for child sex crimes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child may be in the Austin or Bastrop area, Hays County Deputies say.

Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Osiel Castaneda Rojas, also known as Osiel Rojas Castaneda, on warrants for the sexual charges as well as theft.

If you have seen or have information regarding the whereabouts of Rojas, contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division or you may contact the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).