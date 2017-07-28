Austin Police pulling nearly 400 Ford SUVs from patrol over carbon monoxide fears

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Increasing concerns over carbon monoxide leaking into patrol vehicles has prompted the Austin Police Department to pull its nearly 400 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors from the streets of Austin.

“We’re happy that the city and department have seen the wisdom in taking these vehicles offline and it was clear through NHTSA’s testing that there were multiple problems with these vehicles,” Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday it is expanding its investigation into carbon monoxide problems with Ford Explorers. The agency says they’ve learned the police interceptor version of the Ford Explorer is experiencing exhaust manifold cracks, which could explain the exhaust odor that has been sickening officers.

They expanded the investigation after getting nearly 800 complaints about the 2011-2017 Ford Explorer models.

The NHTSA, along with representatives from Ford, have been in Austin investigating the vehicles. Ford claimed the problem is not with their cars but the modifications made to the vehicles after they are purchased. However, in a statement Thursday evening, the car maker said it was continuing to investigate.

Dash camera video tells the story as Sgt. Zachary LaHood, who is suing Ford over the issue, asks another officer to check his car when he realizes something could be wrong. As it turns out, carbon monoxide leaking inside his APD patrol car.

According to the lawsuit, LaHood was working as on-duty police sergeant for APD at around 1:30 a.m. on March 18, 2017 when he became nauseous, light-headed and had cognitive difficulties, headaches and blurred vision.

More than 20 Austin police officers have been treated and released after carbon monoxide may have leaked into their patrol vehicles.

KXAN will carry an 11:30 a.m. news conference on the topic live on air and online.