AISD musical ‘Peter Pan’ set to hook audience, program needs funding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a summer of hard work, the grand production of “Peter Pan” is ready to hook its audience. A group of more than 120 students from across 22 different Ausin ISD schools are bringing the story of the lost boy to life through the summer musical performance this weekend.

Peter Pan is the second of the AISD’s Summer Musical Program performances. In 2016, students showcased The Little Mermaid.

“Oh I think it’s fun, I think it’s the best role,” said Blake Moyer, a senior at James Bowie High School, playing the part of Captain James Hook. “I have like 5 layers of my costume. I have this big hat and a wig.”

Peter Pan is played by Bowie senior, Emily Robinett — get ready to see her soar.

“They clip us in, they hoist us into the air, they swing us back and forth they do some spins, we land all over set pieces it’s crazy,” said Robinett, senior Bowie High School

The aerials will take audience members on a journey to the magical island of Neverland where dreams are born and no one ever grows up. The cast of children and teens includes the Lost Boys, fierce Indians and swashbuckling pirates.

“These kids deserve the world and they deserve a program that is not done half way,” said Kelly Keys with AISD Fine Arts.

Funding for the Summer Musical Program does not come from the districts local budget but rather ad sales and ticket sales. Numbers that need to see an increase, or the district may have to get creative on how to keep the program going.

“It is a realistic fear that if we don’t have the funds to put on a quality performance, we can’t do it,” Keys said.

For now, the show must go on.

“It’s been so much fun. There’s sort of that man, I wish I could do this forever, just sing and dance,” Robinett said.

How To Go: Peter Pan the Musical

Location: Austin ISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

Tickets: http://pac.fineartsaustin.org or cash at the door.

Cost:

$10 students

$16 general admission

Children under 5 years old get in free!

Showtimes:

July 28 – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

July 29 – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

July 30 – 2 p.m.

Donations: https://pac.fineartsaustin.org/Online/default.asp