EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — A 4-year-old El Paso boy is dead after police say he was mauled by a pack of dogs in his backyard.

Details of the incident are scarce however, El Paso Police told KTSM-TV the boy lived at the home and dogs were the family’s pets.

Police were called to the Lower Valley home around 9 p.m. after neighbors heard a commotion.

Animal control was called to the scene and took the dogs into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.