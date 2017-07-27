Women killed in Paige mobile home fire identified

By Published:
Drone picture of the deadly house fire on Cooke Road in Paige on July 26, 2017. (Courtesy: Frank Smith/Giddings Times & News)
Drone picture of the deadly house fire on Cooke Road in Paige on July 26, 2017. (Courtesy: Frank Smith/Giddings Times & News)

PAIGE, Texas (KXAN) — The two women who died in a mobile home fire in Paige early Wednesday morning have been identified.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says Candy Sullivan, 41, and Dare Davis, 44, both died from what it appears to be smoke inhalation, but they’re still waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Firefighters with the Bastrop County ESD No. 2  originally responded to the fire on Cooke Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, there was already heavy fire coming from the home. The first victim was found during the primary search and the second victim was located after the bulk of the fire was put out.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, but authorities say it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s