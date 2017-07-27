Women killed in Paige mobile home fire identified

Related Coverage Two bodies found in Paige mobile home fire

PAIGE, Texas (KXAN) — The two women who died in a mobile home fire in Paige early Wednesday morning have been identified.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says Candy Sullivan, 41, and Dare Davis, 44, both died from what it appears to be smoke inhalation, but they’re still waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Firefighters with the Bastrop County ESD No. 2 originally responded to the fire on Cooke Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, there was already heavy fire coming from the home. The first victim was found during the primary search and the second victim was located after the bulk of the fire was put out.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, but authorities say it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.