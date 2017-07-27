Victims in deadly Ohio State Fair ride accident identified

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, has been identified as the person killed during the accident at the fair, Wednesday.

According to the Marine Corps Recruiting South Columbus Ohio Facebook page, Jarrell had recently enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as a senior at Franklin Heights High School.

The following people were injured and taken to area hospitals:

  • Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio
  • Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio
  • Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family.

Several victims remain hospitalized after the accident.

Tyler Jarrell (Courtesy United States Marine Corps South Recruiting/Facebook)

