US 183 through Lockhart now wider, better lit

US 183 in Lockhart has been expanded to five lanes, including a continuous center-turn lane. (Texas Department of Transportation)
LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The next time you drive to Lockhart for some good ol’ Texas barbeque, you’ll notice a few changes along the main highway used to get there.

US 183 in Lockhart now has two travel lanes in each direction as well as a dedicated continuous center-turn lane. The $14.5 million widening project also included sidewalks on each side of the road and a new traffic light was added at Hickory Street.

“This project has transformed US 183, as far as the safety, mobility, and pedestrian and bicycle accessibility to US 183,” Lockhart Mayor Lew White said.

The project also added new lights and a better system for water to drain.

 

