Round Rock ISD coaches tackle technique

KXAN Sports Published:

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD football coaches tackled technique in preparation for the new season.

USA Football’s Heads Up Program teaches coaches the right way to tackle. There are three proper techniques to prevent head and neck injuries in football, and changing the game is the only way to make it safer. A recent study found the brain disease, CTE, in 99% of deceased NFL players to be tested.

“It’s a little disconcerting at times to think that our game could change. I think if we continue to do USA football Heads Up and do things proactive for our kids. I think that’s going to be a positive thing for the game overall,” Stony Point coach Craig Chessher said.

“When those parents hand their kids over to us, they’re going to know that those coaches have been trained and we’re going to make sure we’re not putting those kids in harms way,” Westwood coach Anthony Wood said.

Practice starts August 14th for Round Rock high schools.

