AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has non-life threatening injuries after he was shot near the intersection of South First Street and William Cannon Drive in south Austin.

Austin police were called at 3:09 p.m. for the report of a disturbance. A police K-9 and helicopter are looking for the suspect or suspects involved.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.

Three people were shot in two separate shootings in Austin on Wednesday, killing one.