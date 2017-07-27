PHOTOS: Double rainbow appears after scattered rain in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A short-lived shower near downtown Austin on Wednesday gave way to a beautiful double rainbow. Others in Lockhart and Luling also spotted a rainbow as well.
Once that rainbow appeared, KXAN viewers were quick to snap a picture of it.
Rainbow on July 26, 2017
Rainbow on July 26, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Operation: Warrior’s Path retreat in Dripping Springs
-
Operation: Warrior’s Path retreat in Dripping Springs
-
Firefighters put out fire in downtown high-rise
-
Mississippi Plane Crash
-
Pekingese Pack at Austin Humane Society
-
Pekingese Pack at Austin Humane Society
-
Home burglaries in Morningwood subdivision
-
Primrose School of Pflugerville – Fourth of July
-
Thrall Horses Seized
-
Snakes Loose after crash