PHOTOS: Double rainbow appears after scattered rain in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A short-lived shower near downtown Austin on Wednesday gave way to a beautiful double rainbow. Others in Lockhart and Luling also spotted a rainbow as well.

Once that rainbow appeared, KXAN viewers were quick to snap a picture of it.

Rainbow on July 26, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Rainbow over Lady Bird Lake on July 26, 2017. (Edward Leach) Rainbow in downtown Austin on July 26, 2017 (Report It: Toma Clancy) Rainbow in downtown Austin on July 26, 2017 (Report It: Heather Greco) Rainbow in Luling on July 26, 2017. (Report It: Cody Clay) Rainbow over Austin on July 26, 2017 (Courtesy: Mitch London) Rainbow in over Lockhart July 26, 2017 (Courtesy: KXAN Viewer) Rainbow in Austin on July 26, 2017. (Courtesy: Celestine Wilkerson)