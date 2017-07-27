PHOTOS: Armed robber targets pharmacies for drugs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the beginning of this month, the Austin Police Department says one suspect has gone into five pharmacies and demanded prescription drugs.

In all the robberies, the suspect is armed with a handgun. Police say no one has been hurt. While the suspect has mainly targeted Walgreens, he has also hit a Randalls and a CVS. The robberies have mainly been along the central Austin corridor except for the Walgreens located at 11724 Research Blvd.

The robberies have occurred at:

Randalls, 5311 Balcones, July 3, 2017 at 8:44 p.m.

CVS, 3569 Far West Blvd., July 3, 2017 at 9:02 p.m.

Walgreens, 11724 Research Blvd., July 8, 2017 at 2:27 a.m.

Walgreens, 5819 Burnet Rd., July 21, 2017 at 6:29 p.m.

Walgreens, 4501 Guadalupe St., July 26, 2017 at 7:26 a.m.

The suspect is described by police as a white man in between the ages of 20-30. He’s around 5-foot-8 and has black hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.