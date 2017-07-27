Pflugerville police reporting uptick in car burglaries this summer

Related Coverage Pflugerville PD reorganizing department, increasing recruiting efforts

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police recently arrested three teenagers accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing items inside.

The Pflugerville Police Department says the number of reported burglary of vehicles jumped from 17 in June to 44 for the month of July–and the month isn’t over. Authorities have arrested, Michael Abrego, 19; Cobey Hill, 18, and a male juvenile in connection with nine vehicle burglaries in the Gatlinburg subdivision on Monday night.

While police say those three individuals are connected to Monday’s spree, on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, there were another 10 reports of cars being burglarized in the Springbrook Enclave subdivision. Surveillance video from a homeowner caught the suspect easily opening a car door.

All of the vehicles that were burglarized this week showed no signs of forced entry, police say. Residents are reminded to lock their car doors and remove their car of any belongings that might be attractive to thieves.

“It’s important to take your valuables with you when you leave your car, and to secure your vehicle by locking it,” said Chief Jessica Robledo. “We are strengthening patrol of neighborhoods and working to solve these cases, but we also need the community’s help to make criminals’ jobs more difficult.”

Anyone with information about the Tuesday evening burglaries is asked to call PPD at 512-990-5700.