SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A person has died in an 18-wheeler rollover crash on State Highway 71 in Smithville.

The crash, which has closed the eastbound lanes of SH 71 at Eighth Street, happened around 3 p.m., according to Bastrop County dispatchers.

A photo from the scene, adjacent Seton Smithville Regional Hospital, shows heavy smoke coming from the crash.

Additional information on the crash wasn’t immediately available.