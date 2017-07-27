Motorcycle group claims San Marcos PD is profiling riders

Related Coverage San Marcos police warn downtown businesses of biker gangs

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – A motorcycle group is claiming the San Marcos Police Department may be profiling individuals wearing motorcycle-related insignia or colors.

Earlier in July, the police department told KXAN more motorcycle gangs have been making their way into downtown San Marcos. After learning of the increased presence, the San Marcos Downtown Association sent out an email to local businesses telling them to “keep an eye out and consider implementing strategies to make their space unwelcoming to this group.”

The email continues by suggesting businesses could enforce a dress code and post signage at the door to keep the group away from the area.

On Tuesday, the Motorcycle Profiling Project (MPP) sent a letter to San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp stating his agency issued a “prejudicial recommendation” to the businesses regarding people who wear “motorcycle-related insignia or colors. These recommendations amount to coercive pressure from a government actor to implement policies of discrimination.”

The letter continues by saying agents of the government cannot recommend any establishment to impose a dress code. MPP closes the letter by requesting SMPD to “cease and desist from any further discriminatory recommendations relating to motorcycle clubs and issue a statement informing the public.”

KXAN has reached out to the city of San Marcos and SMPD for a comment.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Lanmon is looking into the MPP’s complaints about why they feel like they’re being stereotyped in San Marcos.