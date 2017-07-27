Mobile Loaves & Fishes receives $2 million donation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance is donating $2 million to Mobile Loaves & Fishes for Community First! Village, a 27-acre, master-planned community geared towards the chronically homeless, on Thursday. It is the largest grant that Mobile Loaves & Fishes has ever received.

Homelessness has become a critical issue in Austin and affordable housing has become an increasingly popular possible solution to the problem. The grant will be used to expand and improve Community First! Village.

Community First! Village houses 225 people at its location off Hog Eye Road in east Travis County. It also provides places for worship, study and fellowship.

Last summer, Austin Mayor Steve Adler along with the Department of Veteran Affairs, and the Housing and Urban Development declared that Austin had “effectively” ended veteran homelessness. Adler said they were able to reach that goal by creating systems and programs to help homeless veterans get back on their feet and find a place to live.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Jacqulyn Powell takes a closer look at the big donation and what the money will go towards at the Mobile Loaves & Fishes community.