K-9 Wiley retires from the Austin Police Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is saying “happy trails” to a well-liked four-legged officer.

Wiley is an 11-and-a-half year old Belgian Malinois who has been with APD since 2009. Thursday, the department held a retirement ceremony for him downtown.

Wiley has been assigned to Senior Officer Jimmie Davenport, and alongside his human partner, Wiley has been responsible for nearly 200 arrests, including homicide, burglary and robbery suspects, as well as finding dozens of pieces of evidence.

“It’s bittersweet. I know that physically he can’t go anymore so that’s the bitter part,” Davenport says. “You just become so synergistic with a human and an animal to do the job that we do, and to know now I’ve literally got to start from scratch and take a dog that doesn’t know how to sit, and get back to that level where he and I are today, it’s a lot of work.”

Wiley is Officer Davenport’s third K-9 at APD. As he retires, Wiley will now move in with the Davenports full-time.