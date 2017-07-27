K-9 Wiley retires from the Austin Police Department

KXAN Staff Published:
K-9 Wiley and his retirement cake (KXAN Photo)
K-9 Wiley and his retirement cake (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is saying “happy trails” to a well-liked four-legged officer.

Wiley is an 11-and-a-half year old Belgian Malinois who has been with APD since 2009. Thursday, the department held a retirement ceremony for him downtown.

Wiley has been assigned to Senior Officer Jimmie Davenport, and alongside his human partner, Wiley has been responsible for nearly 200 arrests, including homicide, burglary and robbery suspects, as well as finding dozens of pieces of evidence.

“It’s bittersweet. I know that physically he can’t go anymore so that’s the bitter part,” Davenport says. “You just become so synergistic with a human and an animal to do the job that we do, and to know now I’ve literally got to start from scratch and take a dog that doesn’t know how to sit, and get back to that level where he and I are today, it’s a lot of work.”

Wiley is Officer Davenport’s third K-9 at APD. As he retires, Wiley will now move in with the Davenports full-time.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s