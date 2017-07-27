Jeff Bezos is currently the richest man in the world

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bill Gates has been ousted as the richest man in the world by another tech giant, Jeff Bezos.

According to Forbes, when markets opened on Thursday, Bezos had a net worth of $90.6 billion, putting him $500 million ahead of Microsoft founder Gates.

While Bezos is having a good week, Whole Foods–the grocery store Amazon is in the process of purchasing–saw sales fall 1.9 percent for the past three months that ended July 2. Facing pressure from investors to improve, Whole Foods agreed to be acquired by Amazon in a $13.7 billion deal announced last month.

Since Forbes started tracking the world’s richest people, Bezos is now the seventh person to hold the title.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press