Homeless man loses toes, testicle in alligator attack

Alligator that attacked a man who was swimming in a pond in Port Charlotte, Florida. (NBC News)
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WBBH) — A man attacked by an alligator in a Port Charlotte, Florida pond Monday morning is on the mend.

Fredric Iman, 68, said he checked the pond before he jumped in to take a bath–which he says isn’t unusual for him since he’s homeless. Iman said he didn’t see the alligator until it attacked him from behind.

“I turned around, and I know I punched it in the eye,” he said. “I tried to get it away, and it tried to pull me in.”

Iman managed to escape from the alligator but lost an index finger, two toes and a testicle.

He was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital where he continues to recover.

