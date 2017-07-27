Dresses & Tops Handmade in the Heart of Downtown Austin

Csilla Somogyi, local fashion designer has shared her story on how she has started her clothing line 10 years ago in New York City. Today, you can find Csilla and her team in downtown Austin where they hand make each and every dress from scratch in a unique studio and retail space at one of the city’s oldest, historical building, 504 Congress Ave, right in the heart of Austin! To learn more go to www.csillawear.com.

